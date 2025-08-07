Back to School Cool

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint
Time to stock up and get your kids prepared for back to school! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas for kids of all ages heading back to school.
Featured Items
All of your coloring needs
Crayola
Available at retailers nationwide
Stay organized
Plum Paper
Visit www.plumpaper.com to shop online
Use the code MOMHINT15 for 15% from August 6 to August 15, 2025
Keep your kids hydrated
Cirkul
Visit https://drinkcirkul.com/ to shop online
Get everything packed
Herschel Supply
Visit www.herschel.com to shop online
Dorm room ready
Pottery Barn Teen
Visit www.pbteen.com on in-store at Pottery Barn
To find details on your back to school must-haves, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok