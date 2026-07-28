Backyard Bashes are one of the summer's biggest entertaining trends, as Americans look for easy wats to gather with friends ad family without the stress of elaborate planning. Food Network Superstar Chef James Briscione shares about some essential products that will elevate your backyard bash.

From creative cocktails to smarter hosting, James shares about some fun twists on classic summer drinks, making the most of summer's best produce, some easy recipes that ffed a group without a fuss, and new ways to simplify planning, paying, and entertaining. You can find more information at TipsOnTV.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tips on TV

