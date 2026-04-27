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Backyard Dangers

Dr. Mularoni gives us some tips to stay safe in our backyards.
Backyard Pest | Morning Blend
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The warm weather always brings out some uninvited guests to Florida's outdoor environment -- mosquitoes, no see-ums, fire ants, and more! Pediatric Emergency Physician Patrick Mularoni, M.D., with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, shares what risks these backyard pests can pose, and offers some tips on how you can help protect yourself and your kids.

HopkinsAllChildrens.org

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