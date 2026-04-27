Backyard Dangers

The warm weather always brings out some uninvited guests to Florida's outdoor environment -- mosquitoes, no see-ums, fire ants, and more! Pediatric Emergency Physician Patrick Mularoni, M.D., with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, shares what risks these backyard pests can pose, and offers some tips on how you can help protect yourself and your kids.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
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