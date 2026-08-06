Bags Designed to Fit Every Stage

Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar is back, and she has must-haves from JanSport , the iconic brand that has been helping students head back to school for generations, while still updating their iconic bags with modern features every season! Today's students want bags that work just as hard outside the classroom as they do in it, from commuting to internships, early morning workouts, and weekend travel.

The SuperBreak Plus is one of JanSport's most recognizable backpacks, making it an ideal for Middle School, Jr. High, High School.

The Right Pack Expressions is JanSport's iconic backpack, recognized for generations and still one of the brand's most beloved styles, a great option for students of all ages.

The Everyday Large Tote is an ideal bag for college students that can transition from class to coffee shop to internships!

The All Around Pack 28L is made for college students juggling full schedules, a spacious 28-liter capacity, ergonomic curved shoulder straps, a padded back panel, and thoughtful organization.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The HAUTE Bar

