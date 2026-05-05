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BarTaco is Serving Up Fun on Cinco de Mayo!

Happy Cinco de Mayo!
BARTACO | Morning Blend
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Kick off Cinco de Mayo at Bartaco!

Cinco de Mayo starts early at Bartaco Hyde Park—and we’re making it easy to turn a quick stop into a full celebration. from fresh-squeezed margaritas to shareable bites and a laid-back coastal vibe,

Bartaco is your go-to spot to ease into the day and keep it going. Fresh margaritas, made to order our signature margaritas start with real ingredients—fresh lime juice, a touch of agave, and our custom libélula joven tequila blend. no pre-made mixes. no shortcuts. just bright, clean, refreshing flavor in every glass.

bartaco.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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