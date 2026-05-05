BarTaco is Serving Up Fun on Cinco de Mayo!

Kick off Cinco de Mayo at Bartaco!

Cinco de Mayo starts early at Bartaco Hyde Park—and we’re making it easy to turn a quick stop into a full celebration. from fresh-squeezed margaritas to shareable bites and a laid-back coastal vibe,

Bartaco is your go-to spot to ease into the day and keep it going. Fresh margaritas, made to order our signature margaritas start with real ingredients—fresh lime juice, a touch of agave, and our custom libélula joven tequila blend. no pre-made mixes. no shortcuts. just bright, clean, refreshing flavor in every glass.

bartaco.com

