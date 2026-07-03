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"Bash of the Titans" is on stage at freeFall Theatre

Greek mythology set to 80's rock music!
freeFall Theatre stages "Bash of the Titans" |Morning Blend
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Are you holding out for a hero? We know we are! From the team that brought you OZ: A New Musical, War of The Worlds, and an intergalactic version of The Pirates of Penzance comes an all-new musical parody for The Gods! Greek Gods, to be exact. Perseus, the favored son of Zeus, has ticked off a vengeful goddess and finds himself having to tackle a series of quests in order to win the heart of the beautiful Andromeda. freeFall presents this 80s jukebox musical filled with love, adventure, laughs, togas, sea monsters, and maybe even a Titan or two. Get ready for the party of the century in freeFall’s Bash of the Titan

freeFall Theatre Company
6099 Central Avenue St Petersburg, FL 33710
freefalltheatre.com
727-498-5205

Now playing through August 2 Select Wednesdays through Sundays
Tickets are $55
Use Code: BLEND for half price tickets!

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