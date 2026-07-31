Bay It Forward with Taco Dirty and Drew Garabo

Taco Dirty is teaming up with Drew Garabo, local radio personality from 102.5 The Bone, for a special event benefiting Bay It Forward tomorrow at Taco Dirty Riverview. From 5pm to 8pm, Garabo will step behind the line as Taco Dirty's Celebrity Line Server, meeting guests and serving up his own custom creation, the Gara-Bowl. The special "Garabowl" will be available August 1st through August 31st.

100% of Taco Dirty Riverview's sales from the entire day tomorrow will be donated to Bay It Forward. You can attend the event at 10460 Stelling Drive.

