Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

BayCare |Breast Cancer (Women’s Health Month)

BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted

May is Women’s Health Month, and breast cancer remains one of the most diagnosed cancers among women. While early detection can be lifesaving - confusion and misinformation about symptoms and screening guidelines can sometimes stand in the way. To help clear things up and separate fact from fiction, we’re joined today by Dr. Yasmeen Hashimie, a hematologist and oncologist with BayCare.

For more information, visit BayCare.org/BreastCareCenters

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com