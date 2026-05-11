BayCare |Breast Cancer (Women’s Health Month)

May is Women’s Health Month, and breast cancer remains one of the most diagnosed cancers among women. While early detection can be lifesaving - confusion and misinformation about symptoms and screening guidelines can sometimes stand in the way. To help clear things up and separate fact from fiction, we’re joined today by Dr. Yasmeen Hashimie, a hematologist and oncologist with BayCare.

For more information, visit BayCare.org/BreastCareCenters

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

