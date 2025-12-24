BayCare Bringing Cutting-Edge Cancer Care to Tampa

Proton therapy is one of the most advanced cancer treatments available today. Soon, families in the Tampa Bay area will be able to access this care close to home. BayCare is building a state-of-the art proton therapy center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, that is slated to open in 2026. BayCare will be the second in the world to make this specific technology available to patients.

Michael Hartnett and his 7-year-old son Mikey join Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share why this news is especially meaningful for them and the compassionate care and support that BayCare provided throughout Mikey's cancer journey. For more information, go to BayCare.org/protontherapy.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

