Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

BayCare Bringing Cutting-Edge Cancer Care to Tampa

How proton therapy can help in the battle against cancer
Best of BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted

Proton therapy is one of the most advanced cancer treatments available today. Soon, families in the Tampa Bay area will be able to access this care close to home. BayCare is building a state-of-the art proton therapy center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, that is slated to open in 2026. BayCare will be the second in the world to make this specific technology available to patients.

Michael Hartnett and his 7-year-old son Mikey join Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share why this news is especially meaningful for them and the compassionate care and support that BayCare provided throughout Mikey's cancer journey. For more information, go to BayCare.org/protontherapy.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com