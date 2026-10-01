BayCare | Colon Cancer is Affecting Younger Adults

Colon cancer has traditionally been considered a disease that affects older adults, but doctors are seeing a troubling rise in cases among younger people. In fact, colorectal cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in adults under the age of 50. Dr. Javier Nieves-Costas, a gastroenterologist with BayCare discusses what symptoms should never be ignored, regardless of age, when to begin routine screening and what you can do to lower the risk of colon cancer. For more information, BayCare.org/colonscreening.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

