BayCare Health System | Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

BayCare Highlights Advances in Caring for the Tiniest Hearts St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa has earned national recognition for its commitment to exceptional pediatric care, being named a Level One Children’s Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons, the highest designation a pediatric hospital can receive. Dr. Jay Patel, a congenital interventional cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, discusses congenital heart disease, the most common birth defect in the United States, and a minimally invasive procedure that’s helping improve outcomes for fragile newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). For more information about the pediatric cardiology services at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, baycare.org/locations/hospitals/st-josephs-childrens-hospital/services/cardiology-and-vascular.

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