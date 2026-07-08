BayCare | Heart Health, Know Your Risk

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., but many risks can be identified -- and even prevented -- earlier than most people realize. Joining us today is interventional cardiologist Dr. Mohamed Omer with BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel to talk about the latest in heart screening, what your bloodwork can reveal, and how family history plays a critical role in understanding your risk.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

