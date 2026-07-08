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BayCare | Heart Health, Know Your Risk

BayCare is on the leading edge of helping to prevent heart disease.
BayCare | Morning Blend
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Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., but many risks can be identified -- and even prevented -- earlier than most people realize. Joining us today is interventional cardiologist Dr. Mohamed Omer with BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel to talk about the latest in heart screening, what your bloodwork can reveal, and how family history plays a critical role in understanding your risk.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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