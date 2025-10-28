BayCare Opens Florida's First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health

BayCare is the largest provider of behavioral health services in West Central Florida, including in the Tampa Bay region, with programs that include inpatient services, residential programs, detox, rehabilitation, and outpatient services.

With more than 70,000 patients served annually, BayCare operates 20 practice locations, five community health centers for the uninsured and underinsured, a residential addiction program, and a residential child and adolescent program.

To better serve needs in the Tampa Bay area, BayCare’s physician residency program in psychiatry opened in 2022, and BayCare opened the first behavioral health urgent care center in Florida in Pasco County in early 2025.

CFBHN is proud to partner with BayCare Behavioral Health.

For more information on Central Florida Behavioral Health, visit Hope4SunCoast or call (813) 740-4811.

For more information on BayCare's Behavioral Health services, visit BayCareBehavioralHealth.org or call (866) 762-1743.