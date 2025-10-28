Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

BayCare Opens Florida's First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center

BayCare Behavioral Health, in partnership with Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, has opened Florida’s first Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Pasco County.
BayCare & Central Florida Behavioral Health Network | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health

BayCare is the largest provider of behavioral health services in West Central Florida, including in the Tampa Bay region, with programs that include inpatient services, residential programs, detox, rehabilitation, and outpatient services.

With more than 70,000 patients served annually, BayCare operates 20 practice locations, five community health centers for the uninsured and underinsured, a residential addiction program, and a residential child and adolescent program.

To better serve needs in the Tampa Bay area, BayCare’s physician residency program in psychiatry opened in 2022, and BayCare opened the first behavioral health urgent care center in Florida in Pasco County in early 2025.

CFBHN is proud to partner with BayCare Behavioral Health.

For more information on Central Florida Behavioral Health, visit Hope4SunCoast or call (813) 740-4811.

For more information on BayCare's Behavioral Health services, visit BayCareBehavioralHealth.org or call (866) 762-1743.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com