BayCare | Pulmonary valve replacement without open heart surgery

Physicians at the Patel Children’s Heart Institute at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital are transforming how certain heart valve conditions are treated. The team has performed hundreds of minimally invasive valve replacements using a catheter-based approach, helping patients of all ages avoid traditional open-heart surgery. We chatted with Dr. Jeremy Ringewald, Interventional Cardiologist and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory.

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