BayCare Surgeon Discusses Breakthrough Options for Treating Failing Hearts

We discuss red flags when it comes to heart disease.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

New technologies and advanced treatments are transforming what it means to live with a failing heart.

Dr. Michael Bradner, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Director for Mechanical Circulatory Support at BayCare, explains how modern devices, surgical techniques, and care strategies are giving patients more time, more options and more hope.

For more information, go to BayCareHeart.org.

