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BayCare | Winter Haven Hospital

We chat about a new option for those living with high blood pressure.
BayCare | Morning Blend
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This year marks the 100th anniversary of Winter Haven Hospital. The hospital continues to expand its advanced treatment options for patients living with high blood pressure. One procedure gaining attention is renal denervation, which can help certain patients better manage hypertension when medications alone aren’t enough.

For More Information:
WinterHavenHeart.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

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