BayCare's Dr. Leena Saline Shares Gut Health Tips Ahead of Women’s Health Expo on Oct. 6

BayCare gastroenterologist, Dr. Leena Saline of St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, discusses the vital role gut health plays in energy, mood, and overall well-being.
BayCare gastroenterologist, Dr. Leena Saline of St. Joseph’s Hospital-North discusses the vital role gut health plays in energy, mood, and overall well-being. Dr. Saline shares insights on how to recognize early signs of GI conditions and offers practical tips for maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Dr. Saline will be taking part in the Women’s Health Expo on Monday, October 6 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz. This free event features expert talks on breast health, mental wellness, skincare, and more—plus pop-up shops and refreshments!

To register: https://events.blackthorn.io/en/4PhhY86/womens-health-expo-at-st-josephs-hospital-north-5a2gKh11KV2/overview

