After years caring for seriously ill patients in the hospital, Tampa physician Dr. Irene “Rosie” Muratides began thinking about what healthcare could look like if doctors had more time to get to know their patients before serious health problems developed. That vision led her to open Bayshore Rose Concierge Medicine, a South Tampa primary care practice built around longer appointments, direct physician access and personalized preventive care. On Tampa Bay's Morning Blend, Dr. Rosie shares why she chose to practice medicine differently, what patients should look for in a strong relationship with their primary care physician, and how a more individualized approach can help people take a proactive role in their health. Learn more at BayshoreRose.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bayshore Rose Concierge Medicine

