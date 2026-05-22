Come on out to Ferg's in St. Petersburg this weekend for the Bayside Memorial Bash!

It will be a day of food, fun and live music! Free Entry 6 pm to Midnight (VIP Tables are available on the ticket site).

Come see Headliners Billboard Charting artists Pusha Preme & Lantana

A portion of proceeds will be donated to national 501c nonprofit, "Cincinnati & Florida Music Accelerator" program

For more information and tickets visit

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/bayside-memorial-bash-free-show-fergs-concert-pavilion-tickets/14897133 [ticketweb.com]

