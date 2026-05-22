Beautiful Dresses for the Mothers of the Bride or Groom

Beautiful dresses for the mother of the bride or groom, made in Sarasota, from sizes 0-22.

At Camilyn Beth, the mission is simple: to create beautiful, high-quality garments that women feel great wearing—again and again.

They design timeless pieces with a modern twist, made to celebrate life’s special moments and everyday ones, too. The collections are produced in the United States using carefully chosen fabrics that look good, feel good, and last.

camilynbeth.com

468 Quay Commons, Suite C, Sarasota

(941) 313-2217