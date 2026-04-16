Beauty Blend | A New Spring Look

Always lots to talk about with one of our beauty contributors, Mickey Williams, but since she likes to “Share the Glam”, we invited her for a Beauty Blend. From getting a glow to the pastel eyeshadow trend, we discuss as much as we can to amp-up everyone’s Spring Look!
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com