Beauty Blend | Hair Trends

The first of every year we tend to lean into bettering ourselves. That includes your beauty routine as well. Tips and tricks to make hair life easier for us:
Tips and Tricks and the importance of hair health
- Scalp health: Scalp is skin and it is our biggest organ. It needs as much attention as we give all our other skin! Think of just your natural oils that you produce. Then we layer environmental factors, hair products, lotion and skin care around the hair line. The buildup ADDS UP quick! You can easily do scalp self-care at home: Scalp scrubbers are great to loosen up build up, products meant to treat the scalp as well are important. And a good ole finger scratch to get build up off the scalp also. Think of microdermabrasion on the scalp.
- Heatless curls: 89% of people who used heat styling tools showed microscopic hair damage. We have been ushered into the era of what our grandmothers already knew. They however did it with pink foam! Today’s heatless curls are satin and elegant but achieve the same purpose.