Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
62  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Beauty Expert Mickey Williams Explains Science-Backed Approach to Women's Hair Loss Treatment

We show you a product to help you grow hair.
Mickey Williams | Tampa Bay Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: KilgourMD

If you've been hearing more women talk about hair loss and shedding, you're not imagining it. From menopause to weight loss medications, more women than ever are experiencing thinning hair, and new research is finally explaining why.

Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to break down what's really happening beneath the surface, why so many traditional hair products miss the mark, and the science-backed approach that focuses on treating the scalp, not just the strands.

For more information, visit KilgourMD.com. Subscribers can currently receive up to 50% off, and everything comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com