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Beauty Products Worth the Hype!

Mickey shares some of her favorite summer time beauty products.
Share The Glam | Morning Blend
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Some beauty products become icons, while others are the new game changers everyone can’t stop talking about. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here with the cult favorites and beauty breakthroughs worth the hype.

Featured Products:

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser [walmart.com]
PRICE: $12.29
SHOP: @walmart [walmart.com]

MAC Spice Lip Pencil [maccosmetics.com]
PRICE: $25
SHOP: @maccosmetics.com [maccosmetics.com]

KilgourMD The System [kilgourmd.com]
PRICE: $150 or $127.50 with subscription
SHOP: @kilgourmd.com [kilgourmd.com]

Mama Sol Eyebrella Eye Brightener + Corrector SPF 45 [shopmamasol.com]
PRICE: $36.00
SHOP: @shopmamasol.com [shopmamasol.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

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