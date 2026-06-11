Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

He earned his stripes on Broadway … now the ghost-with-the-most is in Tampa.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Tickets for Beetlejuice start at $37.00 and may be reserved online at www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org], in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. For more information about Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org].

