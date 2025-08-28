Behind the Screams: Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Returns Sept. 5

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows, and more! Voted USA TODAY’s #1 Best Theme Park Halloween event, unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner.

Senior Manager of Production Kristine Morgan, alongside scare actor Phil Ho and makeup artist Jessie Malice, join us to share a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring the nightmares to life — from intense auditions and rehearsals to the elaborate makeup transformations that turn everyday performers into horrifying creatures.

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 5 through November 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.