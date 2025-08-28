Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Behind the Screams: Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Returns Sept. 5

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows, and more!
Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream | Morning Blend
Posted

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows, and more! Voted USA TODAY’s #1 Best Theme Park Halloween event, unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner.

Senior Manager of Production Kristine Morgan, alongside scare actor Phil Ho and makeup artist Jessie Malice, join us to share a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring the nightmares to life — from intense auditions and rehearsals to the elaborate makeup transformations that turn everyday performers into horrifying creatures.

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 5 through November 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com