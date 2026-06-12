Bernini of Ybor Celebrates Nonnas with a Special Series of Dinners

Jason Fernandez, owner of Bernini's of Ybor, called upon all the Nonnas he knew to work hand-in-hand with his chefs to create a special series of dinners made of authentic Italian dishes from recipes passed down through the generations.

These are not just dinners, they are experiences. A chance to sit and talk as you make your way through the amazing dishes inspired by the Nonnas. Don't miss this unique opportunity!

Nonna Event Dates -

July 12th, August 16th, September 13th

Tickets: $80 or $100 for All you can drink Mimosas or Aperol Spritz To reserve your ticket - Call Nikki at (813)242-9555

Bernini of Ybor 1702 E. 7th Ave. Tampa, (813)242-9555 berniniofybor.com Facebook - Bernini Restaurant Instagram