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Bernini of Ybor Celebrates Nonnas with a Special Series of Dinners

"Nonna Night" at Bernini of Ybor.
Bernini of Ybor | Morning Blend
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Jason Fernandez, owner of Bernini's of Ybor, called upon all the Nonnas he knew to work hand-in-hand with his chefs to create a special series of dinners made of authentic Italian dishes from recipes passed down through the generations.

These are not just dinners, they are experiences. A chance to sit and talk as you make your way through the amazing dishes inspired by the Nonnas. Don't miss this unique opportunity!

Nonna Event Dates -
July 12th, August 16th, September 13th
Tickets: $80 or $100 for All you can drink Mimosas or Aperol Spritz To reserve your ticket - Call Nikki at (813)242-9555

Bernini of Ybor 1702 E. 7th Ave. Tampa, (813)242-9555 berniniofybor.com Facebook - Bernini Restaurant Instagram

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