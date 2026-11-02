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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Best Buddies Champion of the Year

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MOTE | Morning Blend
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Best Buddies Champion of the Year is a competitive fundraising campaign that unites and recognizes leaders of inclusion in local communities nationwide. Champion Candidates commit to raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies throughout their campaign. Our Champions advocate for the Best Buddies mission and will generate countless opportunities for friendships, jobs, leadership development, inclusive living and family support. At the Best Buddies Champion of the Year celebration, we honor the Champions’ collective impact and name the ultimate Champion of the Year!

Visit bestbuddieschampion.org for more information.

Event information:
Best Buddies in Tampa Champion of the Year Gala
Saturday, November 20
6:30-10:30 PM
Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

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