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Best of BayCare | Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

We are discussing colorectal cancer awareness
Best of BayCare | Morning Blend
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March is colorectal cancer awareness month. A new study shows it is now the leading cause of cancer death in adults under the age of 50.

It’s a reminder about the importance of early detection and understanding our personal cancer risks. BayCare is taking a proactive approach through the high-risk cancer program. It’s the only one of its kind in West Central Florida.

Dr. Peter Blumencranz, Medical Director, BayCare Cancer Institute, discusses the program.

For more information, visit BayCare.org/KnowYourRisk

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

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