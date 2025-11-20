Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best of BayCare - Expanding Pediatric Urgent Care

Expanding Urgent Care Options for Young Children
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

BayCare is making it easier than ever for parents to get quick, reliable care for their little ones. Urgent care services are now available for children as young as 6-months-old. Dr. Christopher Bucciarelli, BayCare's Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Chief Medical Officer, explains what this means for families across West Central Florida.

For more information about BayCare's urgent care services, go to https://baycare.org/locations/urgent-care?lat=28.025&lng=-82.614&sort=distance#results [baycare.org]

