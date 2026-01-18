Best of BayCare | New Year - GME Growth

It's a new year... and the BayCare phyician enterprise is growing to new heights welcoming the transitional year residency at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

All BayCare sponsored graduare medical education programs received a 100% match, bringing the total to nearly 300 doctors last March.

We chat with Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan, Chief Physician Executive, BayCare Health System about the significance of this program.

For more information visit BayCare.org/residency/programs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

