Best of BayCare | Staying Healthy During Summer Travel Season

The travel season is heating up. From crowded airports to international destinations, exposure to germs is almost unavoidable, but there are some simple steps you can take to reduce your risk. Dr. Parul Aneja joined us to talk about this. She is the System Medical Director of Infection Prevention at BayCare to discuss how travelers can protect themselves and stay healthy on the go.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

