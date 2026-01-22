Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Better Future Individual Housing Programs

We talk about a great program being offered by Pasco County.
Pasco Housing Program | Morning Blend
Posted

Better Future is Pasco County’s initiative for our allocation of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds. CDBG-DR is federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding intended to assist communities with long-term disaster recovery and help us be more resilient in the face of future disasters. In January 2025, HUD announced Pasco County's CDBG-DR allocation of $585,704,000 to help our community recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Idalia, Helene, and Milton.

Our Better Future Individual Housing Program can help you repair, rebuild or replace your home damaged by Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton. Visit MyPasco.net to learn more about how to apply.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com