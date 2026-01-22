Better Future Individual Housing Programs

Better Future is Pasco County’s initiative for our allocation of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds. CDBG-DR is federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding intended to assist communities with long-term disaster recovery and help us be more resilient in the face of future disasters. In January 2025, HUD announced Pasco County's CDBG-DR allocation of $585,704,000 to help our community recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Idalia, Helene, and Milton.

Our Better Future Individual Housing Program can help you repair, rebuild or replace your home damaged by Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton. Visit MyPasco.net to learn more about how to apply.

