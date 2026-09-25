Bianca Dottin Shares About Fall Must-Haves

Looking for fall essentials to add to your shopping list? Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares practical fall must-haves, from rainy-day necessities and home pest control to flavorful pantry staples and fresh ideas for fall entertaining. These seasonal favorites can help make everyday life, cooking and entertaining a little easier.

Totes Fall Rain Gear for Unpredictable Weather Fall weather can bring everything from sunny afternoons to unexpected rain showers. A dependable umbrella and rain gear are simple fall essentials worth keeping in your car, bag or entryway. Totes offers a variety of umbrellas and rain gear designed to help you stay prepared when the weather takes a turn. Totes is available at Amazon and Macy’s.

Keep Your Home Pest-Free This Fall As the seasons change, unwanted insects can sometimes find their way indoors. Adding pest control to your fall home checklist can help keep your living spaces comfortable. Zevo Trap + Kill Foam Spray stops bugs in their tracks so you can enjoy the season worry-free! You can find the Zevo Trap + Kill Foam at retailers nationwide starting at just $7.99.

Easy Snacks for Busy Fall Days Between school, activities, work and weekend plans, having convenient snacks on hand can make busy fall days easier. Vermont Smoke & Cure offers meat snacks that are convenient for lunchboxes, road trips, after-school snacking or putting together an easy appetizer spread when guests come over. Visit vtsmokeandcure.com for more info.

Add Watermelon to Your Fall Table Think watermelon is only for summer? Think again. Fresh watermelon can add color, flavor and a refreshing element to fall entertaining and recipes. The National Watermelon Board offers creative ways to use watermelon in salads, appetizers, drinks and other dishes that can work beautifully for fall gatherings. Visit watermelon.org for more recipes and inspiration.

Bianca Dottin is a lifestyle expert, content creator and mom sharing practical inspiration for creating a beautiful life with ease and intention, from fashion and beauty to family, food, wellness and home. Follow Bianca for more lifestyle finds and everyday inspiration at biancadottin.com and on Instagram at @biancadottin.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

