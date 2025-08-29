Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Bianca Dottin Shares End-of-Summer Must-Haves for an Easy Fall Transition

Summer is winding down, and as we approach the end, lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares some end-of-summer must-haves to make the transition to fall easier.
Bianca Dottin | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

Summer is winding down, and as we approach the end, lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares some end-of-summer must-haves to make the transition to fall easier.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • The Chef's Garden at HomeFarmerJonesFarm.com
  • Spruce Worry-Free Weed & Grass Killer — Available at most major retailers
  • Roborock QV 35A — Get the QV 35A for 45% off – just $549.99 from August 29 through September 5 on Roborock.com
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com