Bianca Dottin Shares End-of-Summer Must-Haves for an Easy Fall Transition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin
Summer is winding down, and as we approach the end, lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares some end-of-summer must-haves to make the transition to fall easier.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- The Chef's Garden at Home — FarmerJonesFarm.com
- Spruce Worry-Free Weed & Grass Killer — Available at most major retailers
- Roborock QV 35A — Get the QV 35A for 45% off – just $549.99 from August 29 through September 5 on Roborock.com