Bianca Dottin | Summer Pet Essentials

Summer is the perfect time to give your pets a little extra love. Whether you're looking for nutritious meals, delicious treats, or everyday essentials to keep your furry family members happy and healthy, these featured products, shared by Lifestyle Expert Bianca Dottin, make caring for your pets easy all season long.

- INABA Churu Complete combines the creamy, lickable texture cats love with complete and balanced nutrition. Made with high-quality ingredients, it's packed with essential vitamins, minerals, taurine, and fish oil, plus up to 88% moisture to help support hydration. Available in a variety of flavors and textures, Churu Complete makes mealtime both nutritious and delicious. Find it at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

Three Dog Bakery Bark'n Crunch! Chicken Chips are available in Original Chicken and Hickory Smoke Chicken flavors, delivering a light, crispy crunch dogs love. Made with simple, high-protein ingredients and free from grains, fillers, artificial flavors, and artificial colors, Bark'n Crunch! transforms everyday treating into a wholesome, rewarding experience. Whether your dog prefers the simplicity of 100% real chicken or the savory taste of natural hickory smoke, there's a Bark'n Crunch! chip they'll love. You can find the Original Chicken variety at Walmart, Target, and Chewy, while both Original Chicken and Hickory Smoke flavors are available on Amazon. https://threedog.com/treat/barkn-crunch-chicken-chips-4oz/ [threedog.com] -

Chewsday dental chews are a lovingly crafted way to care for your dog's daily dental health. Veterinarian-recommended and made with simple, natural ingredients — no rawhide, no fillers. Packed with little enzymes that make a big difference. Help keep plaque and tartar at bay and promote healthy gums. Available in 3 sizes at Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Because cleaner teeth can be a treat they actually love. Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Chewsday-Healthier-Fresher-Advanced-Cleaning/dp/B0GPVHNZB4?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1 [amazon.com] Walmart https://www.walmart.com/browse/0?facet=brand:Chewsday [walmart.com] Target https://www.target.com/b/chewsday/-/N-q643lekwoyo [target.com] -

Bianca Dottin is a lifestyle expert, content creator, and mom of three who helps families create beautiful lives with ease and intention. Through her practical tips, creative ideas, family-friendly recipes, DIY projects, and entertaining inspiration, she shares simple ways to make everyday moments more meaningful. For more inspiration, visit BiancaDottin.com and follow @BiancaDottin on social media

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

