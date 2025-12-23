Big Brand Ventures | Forseeable Future Foundation

A set back or a disability can be challenging, but one man is turning his own vision impairment into hope for others in similar situations. In this week's Get Down To Business, Kevin Harrington, the original shark from Shark Tank shares with us, the company Foreseeable Future Foundation. It has its sights set on giving others experiences they otherwise wouldn't be able to do with sports and recreation. They offer experiences and scholarships for vision impaired individuals and those who are blind.

To learn more go to BigBrandVentures.com or ForeseeableFuture.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Big Brand Ventures

