After the 2024 hurricanes left many Tampa Bay families without power, a practical backup plan became more important than ever.

On Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, BILD Power founder Noah Bild explains how a battery power station differs from a traditional gas generator, which household essentials to consider first, and why it helps to prepare before another storm is approaching. Noah founded BILD Power after years of building and using battery systems, and he helps customers plan around the equipment they actually want to run.

Learn about OffGrid Pro at https://bildpower.io/ [bildpower.io] or call BILD Power at (954) 541-8088.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BILD Power

