Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters are coming to Clearwater!

Founded by award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton and GRAMMY® winning recording engineer J.D. Andrew., Billy Bobby Thornton & The Boxmasters make their Clearwater debut at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Formed in 2006, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock and roll of the 1960’s. Listening to The Boxmasters, one can hear obvious odes to the Beatles, Byrds and Beach Boys, but also important to The Boxmasters are The Mothers of Invention, The Allman Brothers, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and Big Star. As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated a rabid cult fanbase across the World, opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, and George Thorogood and headlining shows at major venues across the country. J.D. Andrew and Bud Thornton showcase their love for the sounds of the sixties in their newest album, Pepper Tree Hill, making odes to their British Invasion influences including the Beatles, Badfinger, and The Kinks. Jangly guitars, Mellotrons, and solid backbeats drive the songs about nostalgia, hope, happiness and with the title song Pepper Tree Hill, a salute to the creative atmosphere that The Boxmasters thrive in.

The Boxmasters new "Pepper Tree Hill" Album. The Boxmasters upcoming show is on Friday 8/15 at The Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Tickets at rutheckerdhall.com

