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Binge Beethoven at the Florida Orchestra!

Binge Beethoven at TFO!
The Florida Orchestra | Morning Blend
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Binge Beethoven at The Florida Orchestra! Starting this week, you have the rare opportunity to experience two powerful, but completely different symphonies, by one of the greatest composers ever — all live in the concert hall.

This week (March 27-29) we start at the top: Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 — the pinnacle — directed by Music Director Michael Francis. Experience the Ode to Joy live, featuring The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. With its message of unity and joy, the symphony has become the soundtrack of triumph.

Then April 10-12, experience Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, conducted by Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo. The Seventh Symphony is all about momentum, with unstoppable rhythm and energy. Richard Wagner called it “the apotheosis of the dance.”

Now, when you use the code Binge25 to buy tickets to Beethoven's Ninth at regular price, you get 25% off tickets to Beethoven's Seventh. Details at FloridaOrchestra.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Florida Orchestra

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