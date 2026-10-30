What are some of the must-see spooky films you should have on your list? Stephanie Hayes from Tampa Bay Times shares about what movies are binge worthy or cringe worthy.
Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy Halloween Films
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What are some of the must-see spooky films you should have on your list? Stephanie Hayes from Tampa Bay Times shares about what movies are binge worthy or cringe worthy.
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