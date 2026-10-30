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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy Halloween Films

We highlight some great movies to watch this Halloween season.
Scary Movies | Morning Blend
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What are some of the must-see spooky films you should have on your list? Stephanie Hayes from Tampa Bay Times shares about what movies are binge worthy or cringe worthy.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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