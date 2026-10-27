"Biohazard" Coming to Tampa Bay

Film Tampa Bay presents a spooky event perfect for horror lovers. As part of Tampa Theatre’s annual A Nightmare on Franklin Street series, Film Tampa Bay will host The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs for a meet-and-greet, special screening, and Q&A on Thursday, October 29th. Attendees will be the first live audience to experience Riggs’ new short film on the big screen. Biohazard, a Resident Evil fan film, is a short-form passion project filmed entirely in Tampa Bay. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet in the Tampa Theatre lobby, where fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Chandler Riggs in front of the Biohazard step-and-repeat from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The film will start at 7:15, followed by a Q&A with Riggs and Film Commissioner Tyler Martinolich.
For more information, visit tampatheatre.org.