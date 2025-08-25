Birchwood & Bark: The Last Dog Bed You'll Ever Need

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Birchwood & Bark

Say goodbye to constant washing and hello to effortless comfort with Birchwood & Bark’s laundry-free dog bed.

Designed for high durability and ease, this hypoallergenic bed features compostable Eco-Covers that are soft on pets and kind to the planet. No hassle, no mess, just lasting comfort and a smarter way to care for your dog and the world.

For more information, visit BirchwoodAndBark.com. Use code HOWIE20 for 20% off at checkout.