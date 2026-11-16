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Black Friday Cruise Deals: Big Savings on Your Next Vacation

Norwegian Cruise Line | Morning Blend
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Black Friday isn't just for holiday shipping -- it's also one of the best times of year to save big on your next vacation. This year, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering major savings on cruises to destinations around the world. Travel Expert and Editor-In-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, shares details about deals and cruise destinations.

For more information, visit ncl.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Norwegian Cruise Line

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