Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. There are some great deals worth checking out. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin is here with the finds you won't want to miss.

If you're a dog parent, you'll want to take advantage of these holiday deals! Bernie's Best, a science-backed dog supplement brand, is offering 30% off select products November 19–30 on Bernies.com and Amazon. Stock up on favorites like OMG! Omegas Oils, a liquid food topper that supports healthy skin, a shiny coat, and overall wellness. You can also save 30% on your first eligible Subscribe & Save order. From Perfect Poop for digestive health and Charming Chompers dental chews to OMG! Omega Chews and Marvelous Mobility for joint support, Bernie's Best offers a variety of supplements to help your furry family members feel their best. Shop the holiday deals at Bernies.com or on Amazon!

The holiday shopping season is the perfect time to stock up on wellness essentials or find thoughtful gifts for the women in your life. Pink Stork is a woman-founded wellness brand created by mom of six Amy Suzanne Upchurch, offering thoughtfully formulated products to support women through every stage of life, from fertility and pregnancy to postpartum, menopause, and beyond. During Amazon's 12-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, shoppers can save on several favorites, including $15 off Hormone Balance Multi, 40% off Menopause Supplement, $17 off Total Prenatal, $18 off Premium Prenatal Gummies, and 30% off Total Postnatal. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone special, it's a great opportunity to save on wellness essentials. Shop the deals on Amazon and visit PinkStork.com to learn more!

If you're shopping for an expecting parent or looking to upgrade your baby gear, Mabē is making holiday shopping a little easier with 20% off sitewide from November 27–30. The sale includes its signature Monarch Carrier, starting at $103.20, the Monarch Toddler Sling for $71.20, and coordinating accessory bags. Designed to grow with your little one, Mabē carriers combine comfort, functionality, and style. New this season are two Houndstooth colorways, Mulberry and Indigo, along with the Her Nature Collection featuring Jag and Check. Whether you're gifting a new mom or treating yourself, these stylish carriers make a practical gift parents will love. Shop 20% off sitewide at MabeProducts.com through Cyber Monday!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin