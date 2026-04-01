Blasting Off into History

MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Innovation, is all systems go to deliver Tampa Bay’s most unique launch viewing experience and an evening of family fun at its Artemis II Launch Watch Party, currently set for April 1 at 5:30 p.m.

MOSI is offering three ways to see history unfold: 3… Watch NASA’s broadcast on the eight-story-tall Digital Dome Theatre screen 2… Gather outdoors to take in the launch with MOSI’s expert astronomers 1… Add a VIP experience to see the launch as you sip a cocktail atop MOSI’s dome (21+) Before and after the scheduled 6:24 p.m. launch time, ask questions in a MOSI astronomer Q&A, get up-close with NASA in a 360-degree astronaut training film, and be wowed by a featured showing of the movie Forward! To The Moon in the Saunders Planetarium and Digital Dome Theatre.

Of course, the launch is under NASA’s control, not MOSI’s; if the launch is postponed, tickets will automatically roll over to the next launch date. Tickets to MOSI’s Artemis II Launch Watch Party range in price from $15 for MOSI members and children to $30 for adults and $45 for VIPs (21+). Tickets are available now at mosi.org

