BLOOM At Bonnet Springs Park

Bloom is back at Bonnet Springs Park, and it’s our signature spring festival celebrating flowers, creativity, and the beauty of the season. - It’s a free, family-friendly, two-day event happening April 11–12 from 10AM–2PM. - The park transforms into a floral wonderland with large-scale installations, botanical art, and vibrant garden displays. - It’s designed for guests to slow down, get outside, and reconnect with nature. We like to say it’s a place where you can literally stop and smell the roses.

There’s something for all ages—live music, aerial performances, a DJ lounge, and interactive activities. - Guests can enjoy free garden tours, pollinator education, and horticulture demos throughout the weekend. New this year: - On Sunday, April 12, guests can take part in hands-on workshops led by local artists and plant shops from across Central Florida.

Offerings include wreath making, flower watercolor painting, terrarium building, and more—perfect for guests who want a guided, take-home creative experience. - We’re proud to feature a makers market with local artists, florists, and small businesses. - It’s a great opportunity to shop local and discover unique, handcrafted goods. - Plus, we’ll have our Bonnet Springs Park Plant Sale, so guests can take a little Bloom home with them.

Weekend Highlights - Saturday kicks off with a full lineup of performances including live music, harpist, jazz, and aerialists. - Sunday continues the fun with more entertainment plus the addition of hands-on workshops for guests of all ages. Food + Atmosphere - Guests can enjoy a variety of local food and beverage vendors, from bubble tea to international bites and baked goods. - The entire event is designed to feel like a springtime escape right in the heart of Lakeland.

Bloom is free and open to the public Saturday, April 11 & Sunday, April 12 10am - 2pm Bonnet Springs Park 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33815