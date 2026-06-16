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Boating Safety Tips from the U.S. Coast Guard

Simple tips that can keep everyone safe on the water.
Boating Safety | Morning Blend
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As more and more boaters take to the water this summer, we get some important safety tips from Petty Officer 2nd Class Drew Barnard of the U.S. Coast Guard.

  • Have all necessary safety equipment aboard your vessel prior to leaving the pier. A safe boater is a prepared boater. Safety equipment includes a coast guard approved life jacket for each individual aboard, a fire extinguisher, flares, whistle or horn, and a personal locator beacon. 
  • We encourage boaters to pay attention to their surroundings while on the water. In order to stay safe a boater should always know what is happening around their boat. 
  • Encourage boaters to take a safe boating course with their local Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla. This course teaches boaters valuable tips that can prevent accidents and ultimately save lives. 
  • Boating under the influence is illegal and dangerous. Incidents and fatalities that occur from boating under the influence are 100% preventable. A safe boater is a sober boater. 
  • File a float plan prior to departing the dock. Letting a loved one know where you are heading and what time you are expected to return allows our Coast Guard crews to have an idea of where to start searching in the case of an emergency. 
  • Encourage boaters to utilize an engine cut off switch. This is a safety mechanism that shuts off the boats engine if needed in an emergency. Operators of recreational vessels less than 26 feet are required to use the ECOS. 

For more information about safe boating visit https://www.cgaux.org/ [cgaux.org].

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