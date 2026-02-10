Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts’ Jake Guentzel Playing for Team USA at 2026 Winter Games

We're talking with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Jake Guentzel as he heads to Italy for the 2026 Winter Games!
Tampa Bay Lightning's Jake Guentzel | Morning Blend
Posted

The NHL’s “Winter Games Break” is here, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are making their presence felt on the international stage with 11 players selected to represent their countries in Milan.

Among them is forward Jake Guentzel, who’s suiting up for Team USA. Before heading overseas, Guentzel sat down with Tampa Bay's Morning Blend's Roxanne Wilder to talk about the upcoming competition and his excitement for representing the U.S.

With nearly a dozen players competing, the Bolts are showing their depth and global talent — a testament to their standing as one of the league’s premier teams. Fans will be watching closely as their hometown heroes skate for gold before returning to Benchmark International Arena to continue the push for the playoffs.

