Bon Appétit Restaurant and Dunedin International Film Festival

We sample a great dish being served at the festival.
Dunedin Film Festival | Morning Blend
Posted

Bon Appétit has been a Dunedin institution since 1976, and Chef Chez Cruz is preparing their iconic Grouper Bon Appétit, made the exact same way for nearly 50 years. This dish represents tradition, consistency, and why the restaurant has remained a community favorite for generations.

The Dunedin International Film Festival is celebrating its 8th year with 84 films from 18 countries, screened over four days, January 22–25. The festival brings filmmakers, visitors, and economic energy into Dunedin while remaining accessible and community-driven.

For a complete list of films, times and locations, visit dunedinfilmfestival.org

